Jose Mourinho has reportedly set his sights on a return to the Premier League.

The Portuguese has been without a managerial position since being sacked by Manchester United in December 2018.

Mourinho has been working as a pundit since the start of the 2019-20 campaign but has revealed on a number of occasions that he is keen to return to a coaching position when the right opportunity arrives.

According to The Sun, despite interest from elsewhere, the 56-year-old is holding out for a return to England as he wants to become the first boss to win major trophies with three Premier League clubs.

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have both been mentioned as possible destinations for the experienced manager amid the speculation surrounding both Mauricio Pochettino and Unai Emery.

Mourinho won three Premier League titles, one FA Cup and three League Cups during his two spells at Chelsea, while he delivered the League Cup and Europa League to Old Trafford.