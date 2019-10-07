<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Jose Mourinho has praised the work being done by Lille coach Christophe Galtier in developing young players including Nigeria international Victor Osimhen.

Mourinho was in the director’s box as Osimhen continued his lethal form for Lille, scoring in a fifth straight home match as Lille were held 2-2 by Nimes yesterday.

The 20-year-old has eight goals in 11 appearances for the Ligue 1 side including one in the UEFA Champions League against Chelsea last week.

Mourinho was a regular in Lille stands after being sacked by Manchester United in December and the Portuguese has not hidden his admiration for Galtier.

Galtier was a left back during his playing days with Marseille, Toulouse and Lille; and in 2013, lead St Etienne to win the French Cup; their first trophy in over 30 years.

He told L’Equipe TV: “I think he (Galtier) is the coach of the season. He’s qualified his side for the Champions League and they were runners-up in the French League.

“Then there is the high quality of football and his development of young players. He is the man of the season.”

On Sunday, Loic Remy had put Lille 1-0 ahead in the 12th minute before Nimes stormed to a 2-1 lead, with goals from Renaud Ripart (45th minute penalty) and Kevin Denkey (71st minute).

Lille are currently fifth on 15 points in the league table.

Elsewhere in Belgium, Emmanuel Dennis was on target with his third league goal of the season for Club Brugge as he and David Okereke helped them to a comfortable 4-0 over Gent.

His strike in the 51st minute was his third goal this week after scoring two on Tuesday against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Joe Aribo was back in Rangers bench after a horrible head injury left him with 22 stitches two weeks ago.

Aribo was on the bench throughout Rangers 5-0 win over Hamilton Academicals at the Ibrox Stadium. Sheyi Ojo was substituted in the 74th minute.