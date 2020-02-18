<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has ruled Heung-Min Son out of the rest of the season due to a broken arm sustained in the game against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Son will require surgery on the injury, which happened in a first-minute challenge with Villa’s Ezri Konsa, despite going on to complete the match and scoring twice – including a stoppage-time winner in the 3-2 victory.

According to a statement by Spurs, Son was expected to miss “a number of weeks”.

But Mourinho described it as just been optimistic referring to the club’s statement.

When asked if he expects Son to play again this season, Mourinho said: “I don’t. If he plays one game or two games, it’s because he (head of communications, Simon Felstein) is very optimistic.

“I hope he’s right but in my mind, no. In my mind, I’m not thinking about that.

“If I was the one to write the statement, I would write different. So you can understand what I mean. We miss him.”





Ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League last 16 first leg against RB Leipzig, Mourinho admitted the injury to Son has hit Spurs hard, saying his side have “broken hearts”.

“The situation couldn’t be worse in terms of options,” said Mourinho. “There is nothing that we can do.

“We are going to play with the players that we have available. The players are going to give absolutely everything. In some periods, I was worried about not having attacking options on the bench; now I don’t have attacking options on the pitch.

“Are we going to give up or are we going to fight the way we can? We are going to fight the way we can. We know it is very unfair for the players after such hard work.

“Yesterday, the bad news…the first thing was to break our hearts and the second thing was to break our team. But we have to recover from broken hearts.

“Probably opponents, they are thinking ‘wow, now is the time to kill them’. I understand if they think that way but I don’t think it is easy for Leipzig to play against us.”

Son scored six goals in his last five games, including those two against Aston Villa at the weekend.