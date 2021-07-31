Jose Mourinho: Roma has history, power and passion

Jose Mourinho is looking forward to working for AS Roma’s fans.

The new Roma coach spoke to La Lupa’s official YouTube channel and answered some questions from the fans in the Italian capital.

“The Roma fans are my kind of fans, they are great,” Mourinho said. “The Olimpico is fantastic. The city has history, power, and passion.

“Setubal? Home is the only word to describe it. I’m a citizen of the world, but Setubal is home.”

He was also asked about three favourite Italian dishes.

“I could say 30. Even when I was in London, my favourite restaurants were the Italian ones,” he continued. “I could say lemon piccata or tomato ravioli or many others.

“I love Italian food, but I have to pay attention to my shape.”