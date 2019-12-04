<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has defended living in a hotel during his entire reign as Manchester United manager.

Mourinho returns to Old Trafford with his new club on Wednesday night.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he has described life at the Lowry Hotel as having “everything” and insists he would have been unhappy in a home of his own.

“I would be unhappy if I was in a house on my own. I would have to clean, I don’t want [that]. I would have to iron, I don’t know how to. I have to cook; I would cook fried eggs and sausages [because] that’s the only thing I can do.

“I lived in an amazing apartment. It was not a room. It was mine all the time. It was not like after one week I had to leave. No, it was mine. I left everything there; my television, my books, my computer. It was a flat with ‘bring me a coffee latte, please’, or ‘I don’t want to go down for dinner, bring my dinner up’.

“If I was watching football or doing work with one of my assistants I would ask; ‘bring us food’. I had everything. If I was in an apartment alone it would be much more difficult. I was fine – more than fine,” he said.