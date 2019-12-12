<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Tottenham Hotspur manager, Jose Mourinho, has claimed that every other club will want to avoid his men, in the last 16 draw of the Champions League on Monday.

Spurs had already qualified for the knockout stages, before their 3-1 defeat at Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Mourinho rested a number of key players for the trip to Germany, including Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Jan Vertonghen.

He has now warned that Spurs would be a far stronger proposition, come the knockout phase in February.

“I think the teams that finished first they wish they don’t play against us,” Mourinho told BT Sport.

“I think we’re one of the strongest teams from the second group.

“I know that we are a country that goes through a crazy period, which many, many times leaves marks on players, teams, on conditions, but by the end of February I understand my players better, they understand me better. We have two more months of work together and I think we’re going to be much more ready.

“But today wasn’t a question of being or not being ready. Today was the very difficult situation of playing a game and prepare [for] a game where you put more emphasis on the players that rest than on the players that play and the result you are fighting for.

“That’s very difficult and I try to hide from the players that feeling but the players are intelligent guys and they understand clearly my focus was not on today my focus is on what’s next.”