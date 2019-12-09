<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is planning a shock move for former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini.

Belgium’s DH Les Sports says Mourinho is interested in bringing Fellaini to Spurs in the January transfer window.

Fellaini is now at Chinese side Shandong Luneng after current Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer let him leave the club earlier this year, but the 32-year-old is thought to be open to a return to the Premier League.

Fellaini played under Mourinho during his time at United and the latter wants to reunite with the Belgian.

The towering midfielder has impressed during his spell in China, scoring 12 goals in 32 games, and helped his side to China’s equivalent of the FA Cup final.