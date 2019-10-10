<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





José Mourinho has rejected a job offer from Lyon.

The reports were confirmed by Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas on Thursday.

“We had some fairly flattering exchanges over SMS,” Aulas told reporters.

“It was nice for everyone. He did not accept our proposal to meet because he has already chosen another club.”

Lyon parted ways with Sylvinho this week after defeat in the derby with Saint-Étienne made it seven Ligue 1 matches without a win.

Speaking over the phone, Aulas told reporters that Mourinho has turned down the position because he is expecting to start a new job soon.

The Portguese has been linked with the Real Madrid role, with Zinedine Zidane under some pressure to deliver results.