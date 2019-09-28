<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





José Mourinho has rejected a number of different jobs across Europe as he waits for Zinedine Zidane’s position at Real Madrid to become available.

The Portuguese tactician has reportedly turned down job offers from Monaco, Schalke, Wolfsburg, Lille and Milan since being sacked by Manchester United last December.

Goal claim that the two-time Champions League has his eyes fixed on three possibly positions at the top echelons of the European game – Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham and Real Madrid.

Mourinho’s preference would be to return to Santiago Bernabéu, where he enjoyed three successful years between 2010 and 2013.

Zidane’s been under pressure this season with Los Blancos, losing comfortably to PSG in their opening Champions League fixture and reportedly falling out with president Florentino Peréz.

A bad result in Saturday’s Madrid derby could further damage his position, with Mourinho claiming in a recent interview with the Spanish press that his time in Spain was the “my beautiful of my career”.