Jose Mourinho will pocket an extra £2million bonus, if Tottenham Hotspur can finish in the top four in the Premier League this season, according to The UK Sun.

The Portuguese will earn £15million a year, after becoming the new Spurs manager following Mauricio Pochettino’s departure.

However, there is an added incentive for him to secure Champions League qualification.

It will be a tough task for Mourinho, with Tottenham languishing in 14th place, without a win in five games and currently sitting 11 points behind their target.

His first game in charge, will be Saturday’s early kick-off against West Ham at the London Stadium.