



Under-fire Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, recalled Alexis Sanchez among four changes to the side that slumped to a 3-1 defeat at West Ham United for Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Valencia.

Sanchez didn’t even make the bench at the London Stadium on Saturday as he paid for failing to score so far this season and for a poor return of just three goals in 23 games since joining United in January.

However, Anthony Martial is dropped after failing to take his chance to impress as Sanchez and Marcus Rashford return in attack alongside Romelu Lukaku.

Paul Pogba keeps his place despite being substituted at the weekend and his ongoing feud with Mourinho, but Ashley Young, Scott McTominay and Victor Lindelof also drop out to make way for Antonio Valencia and Eric Bailly.

Chelsea loanee Michy Batshuayi starts alongside Spanish international Rodrigo in attack for Valencia as the Spaniards try to pile more misery on Mourinho and make amends for opening their Champions League campaign with a 2-0 defeat against 10-man Juventus.