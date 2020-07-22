



Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho wants Real Madrid third choice attacker Lucas Vazquez at Spurs this summer.

Vazquez has been surplus to requirement in the Real Madrid’s team and manager Zinedine Zidane is ready to listen to offers for the winger and he is likely to be shipped out this summer.

The 29-years-old has helped Real Madrid win two La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies but it seems he has played his last season in the colour of Real Madrid.

Vazquez’s contract will expire in 2021 and the report claimed Zidane is longer counting on the versatile winger in the coming season.





The emergence of Vinicius, Rodrigo Goes and Marco Asensio have threatened Vazquez’s place in Zidane’s set up this season.

The Spanish attacker started eight Spanish top-flight fixtures during an injury-affected season – scoring twice against Celta Vigo and Osasuna.

Vazquez made 205 appearances for the Spanish heavyweights, scoring 24 goals and providing 46 assists in all competitions.

The report suggests that Premier League Tottenham ‘is willing’ to offer a fee in the region of £14.5million for Vazquez.