



Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has insisted that only Real Madrid has the key to Gareth Bale’s future.

The Portuguese tactician has been impressed with the recent form of the Welsh international after back-to-back goal-scoring performances in the Premier League and Europa League.

Bale is on loan at Tottenham and if he continues with his brilliant form there are fears that Real Madrid could demand for his return to the club.

Speaking to reporters, Mourinho said: “In relation to that you should contact your colleagues in Madrid and they should ask (Zinedine) Zidane as he is a Real Madrid player.





“He is not a Tottenham player so Real Madrid have everything in their hands. They have a player with one year of contract and have the power in their hands.

“I just have a player on loan and I am trying to take the best out of the player for Tottenham Hotspur.

“We try to take care of the player we have on loan for us but also for the respect we have for the club who loans the player.

“If you want to ask anything about Gareth’s future ask your colleagues in Madrid to ask Zidane.”