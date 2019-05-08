<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Jose Mourinho has reacted to Barcelona 4-0 defeat against Liverpool in the Champions League semi-final at the Anfield on Tuesday evening.

Barcelona blasted another three-goal lead to suffer an elimination for the second time in a row under Ernesto Valverde.

The former Real Madrid boss told beIN Sports: “When you see a result like this, you have to also speak about collapse, and Barcelona totally collapsed.

“The fourth goal, if you see that goal in an Under 14 or Under 15 match, you would say ‘the kids are sleeping, the kids have no mentality to play football, the kids have to learn the basic things of the game’.

“But we are speaking about the best players in the world, and to concede that goal really shows you a state of mind.

“Barcelona has some of the best players in the world. It is their natural habitat to play at that level.”It’s their natural habitat to play Barcelona-Real Madrid, Champions League finals, semi-finals, every season.

“It’s something that is so difficult for me to explain. It’s so difficult for me to believe that my team is winning 3-0 in the first leg and we are going to lose in the second leg 4-0.

“How to justify that is very difficult. I would like to see Valverde try to explain, but I still believe that would be very difficult for him to explain.”

Barcelona quest for treble hit the rock with the embarrassing elimination in the Champions League.