Jose Mourinho was quick to praise the work of a Tottenham ball boy in the UEFA Champions League and this wasn’t the first time that Mourinho understood the importance of quick ball boys.

With Tottenham trailing in the UEFA Champions League last night against Olympiakos, Spurs needed as much help as possible to get the comeback on track.

Quick play by the ballboy 😅 pic.twitter.com/1EVGBOFir1 — 𝗔𝘆𝘀𝗵𝗮 𝗥𝗶𝗱𝘇𝘂𝗮𝗻 (@ayshardzn) November 26, 2019

After Dele Alli had brought a goal back for the North-London team, Spurs received a gift in the form of a quick-reacting ball boy to start off a counter-attack from a throw-in.

The quick throw-in ultimately led to Tottenham’s equaliser, which gained the momentum needed to finish the game 4-2 to Spurs.

🗣 @rioferdy5: "I wonder if they have been told as a group, listen get the ball back on." 🗣 @GaryLineker: "Hopefully school will let him off his homework." 🗣 @GlennHoddle : "Hope his school isn't in the Arsenal area!" The studio discuss the impact of THAT ballboy 😂 pic.twitter.com/gi56NYhcR8 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 26, 2019

Mourinho gave a lot of credit to the ball boy, saying that it reminded him of himself when he was a ball boy as a kid:

“I love intelligent ball boys like I was. I was a brilliant ball boy as a kid…He reads the game, understands the game and made an important assist.”

“He’s not there just to look to the stands, lights or scarves. He’s living the game and playing it very well.”

With Mourinho shedding all the praise onto the ball boy last night, Social Media found that this wasn’t the first time.

The Portuguese Manager had gone full in-depth about the importance of ball boys after the Liverpool-Barcelona second-leg of the Champions League semi-final, most notably in regards to THAT quick corner.

Watch this: Jose Mourinho explaining the vital role of the ballboy. 😍#SpecialOne #THFC pic.twitter.com/DlSsn3WwRN — Jose Mourinho (@MourinhoNews) November 26, 2019

Youngster Oakley Cannonier quickly gave Trent Alexander-Arnold a ball and the right-back took the corner that Divock Origi scored from.

Mourinho said: ”In this game, the kid, very intelligent, very bright…I don’t know if he is an academy player or not, but the kid knew what he was going to do.”