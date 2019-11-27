José Mourinho felt compelled to apologise to Eric Dier after substituting him after just 29 minutes of Tottenham’s 4-2 Champions League win over Olympiakos, which ensured the club’s qualification for the last 16 of the competition.

Jose Mourinho was quick to praise the work of a Tottenham ball boy in the UEFA Champions League and this wasn’t the first time that Mourinho understood the importance of quick ball boys.

With Tottenham trailing in the UEFA Champions League last night against Olympiakos, Spurs needed as much help as possible to get the comeback on track.

After Dele Alli had brought a goal back for the North-London team, Spurs received a gift in the form of a quick-reacting ball boy to start off a counter-attack from a throw-in.

The quick throw-in ultimately led to Tottenham’s equaliser, which gained the momentum needed to finish the game 4-2 to Spurs.

Mourinho gave a lot of credit to the ball boy, saying that it reminded him of himself when he was a ball boy as a kid:

“I love intelligent ball boys like I was. I was a brilliant ball boy as a kid…He reads the game, understands the game and made an important assist.”

“He’s not there just to look to the stands, lights or scarves. He’s living the game and playing it very well.”

With Mourinho shedding all the praise onto the ball boy last night, Social Media found that this wasn’t the first time.

The Portuguese Manager had gone full in-depth about the importance of ball boys after the Liverpool-Barcelona second-leg of the Champions League semi-final, most notably in regards to THAT quick corner.

Youngster Oakley Cannonier quickly gave Trent Alexander-Arnold a ball and the right-back took the corner that Divock Origi scored from.

Mourinho said: ”In this game, the kid, very intelligent, very bright…I don’t know if he is an academy player or not, but the kid knew what he was going to do.”

