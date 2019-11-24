<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles and Lille forward, Victor Osimhen, is believed to be the primary target for newly appointed Tottenham coach Jose Mourinho who could be on his way back to the French outfit to poach the club of its most priced asset.

Mourinho raided Joao Sacramento and Nuno Santos from LOSC after being announced as Spurs new manager but the Portuguese’s raiding of the Lille based club may not be over as he is set to make a return in January.

And according to reports in France, the Portuguese has shortlisted two of his January targets with just over a month to go before the transfer window reopens at the start of the new year.

Lille duo Victor Osimhen and Boubakary Soumare are the players said to be on Mourinho’s radar as reported by Jeunesfooteux.

“Rumor has it that Tottenham’s new coach, José Mourinho, has caught on to two LOSC players – striker Victor Osimhen and midfielder Boubakary Soumaré,” the website reads.

Both players are only 20-years-old, though they play in different positions; France youth international Soumare is a midfielder, while Osimhen is a striker who has already been capped eight times by Nigeria’s senior team and scoring four goals in the process.