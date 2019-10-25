<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

José Mourinho has reportedly started ‘putting plans in place’ regarding a potential managerial return to Real Madrid.

Mourinho spent three seasons in charge of Los Blancos between 2010-2013, and has been without a club since leaving Manchester United in 2018.

According to AS columnist Guillem Balague, sources close to the 56-year-old claim that it isn’t about “if he will go to Madrid”, but “when” .

Mourinho has already turned down approaches from Lyon and various Chinese sides, as he continues to flirt with Borussia Dortmund after admitting to learning German.

But Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas told L’Equipe last month that “José already knows where he wants to manage next”.

Balague reveals that the two-time Champions League winner has already organised his technical stuff should Zinedine Zidane find his second tenure cut short.

Real currently sit second in LaLiga and host Leganés on Wednesday after their Clásico against Barcelona was postponed.