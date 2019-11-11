Former Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, has said Liverpool are as good as Premier League champions, except they suffer injury issues in the course of the season.

Jose Mourinho believes Liverpool are the “complete puzzle” who will not let go their chance of claimimg a first Premier League title.

The Reds moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League after defeating Manchester City 3-1 at Anfield.

No team has started better in the top division than Liverpool this season, with their 34 points from 12 games matching Manchester City during the 2017-18 campaign.

The Liverpool side of 1990/91 did not go on to win the title, but Mourinho believes Jurgen Klopp’s team will end their 30-year wait to be crowned champions.

He said: “If you are behind [in the title race], you have to feel like you can reach them. If you are top of the league with a big advantage, you have to feel like it is not over.

“But I am not there, I’m here. And here, from my position, I think it’s done unless something dramatic happens in terms of an injury situation that breaks the team.

“But I think the team is a complete puzzle. I feel the way they play is adapted to the qualities of the players.

“City are capable of winning seven, eight, nine matches in a row, but I can’t see how Liverpool can lose this advantage of nine points to them.”

