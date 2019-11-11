<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Jose Mourinho believes Liverpool are the “complete puzzle” who will not let go their chance of claimimg a first Premier League title.

The Reds moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League after defeating Manchester City 3-1 at Anfield.

No team has started better in the top division than Liverpool this season, with their 34 points from 12 games matching Manchester City during the 2017-18 campaign.

The Liverpool side of 1990/91 did not go on to win the title, but Mourinho believes Jurgen Klopp’s team will end their 30-year wait to be crowned champions.

He said: “If you are behind [in the title race], you have to feel like you can reach them. If you are top of the league with a big advantage, you have to feel like it is not over.

“But I am not there, I’m here. And here, from my position, I think it’s done unless something dramatic happens in terms of an injury situation that breaks the team.

“But I think the team is a complete puzzle. I feel the way they play is adapted to the qualities of the players.

“City are capable of winning seven, eight, nine matches in a row, but I can’t see how Liverpool can lose this advantage of nine points to them.”