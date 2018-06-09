Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has picked the Super Eagles and Argentina to emerge from a tough-looking Group D at the World Cup in Russia.

Group D is one of the most difficult first round groups to predict, but Mourinho has put his money on Argentina and “an African team” Nigeria to advance to the knockout rounds of the championship.

‘The Special One’ had previously predicted against Croatia going past the group stage and he was proved right as Mexico went through ahead of the star-studded Croats.

He also picked Senegal to win Group H and come out of their group along with Poland.

Mourinho’s Hot Tips

Group A

Uruguay

Russia

Group B

Spain

Portugal

Group C

France

Australia

Group D

Argentina

Nigeria

Group E

Brazil

Switzerland

Group F

Germany

Mexico

Group G

England

Belgium

Group H

Senegal

Poland