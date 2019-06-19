<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Jose Mourinho says he is open to returning to the game as a manager of a national team rather than a club.

The Portuguese has been out of management since being sacked by Manchester United in December after overseeing the club’s worst start to a campaign in 28 years.

When asked about his next challenge, Mourinho said he would welcome the opportunity to manage at international level and revealed it would not necessarily have to be with Portugal.

“I want to compete in new competitions,” the 56-year-old told Eleven Sports.

“I think about the World Cup and the European Championships.

“For a long time I have had the desire to try out such an adventure. Right now, I see myself more at a national team than with a new club.

“Is Portugal the right team for me? Not necessarily.”

Mourinho was briefly linked with a return to former club Real Madrid prior to the appointment of Zinedine Zidane in March, but the 56-year-old now says he will have to be convinced by a ‘project’ before entering club management again.

“Winning a fifth championship in a different country or the Champions League with a third club are things I’d like to do,” he added.

“I wouldn’t do it just for that. I only go where a project convinces me.

I want to be happy, not necessarily win, I want to be happy and I don’t want to accept a proposal without being convinced of it, that’s what I’ve always thought.

“That’s why if [a club] told me ‘today there are no conditions to win, but we want you to create the conditions to win’, then I would evaluate it.”