Real Madrid were ready to offer Jose Mourinho £12million to reject Tottenham Hotspur’s approach, so desperate were they for him not to join another top European club.

The Spanish giants wanted Mourinho to wait until Zinedine Zidane left the Santiago Bernabeu before returning to his former club, and were willing to pay him handsomely to wait in the wings.

But Mourinho was desperate to move to north London, according to The Sun, and has got off to a fine start, winning his first three games in charge. Mourinho speaks after Tottenham beat Bournemouth 3-2 Play.

AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, and Lyon all were interested, while Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande were willing to fork out £40m-a-year after tax.

But Mourinho felt Mauricio Pochettino’s job may become available and felt, rightly, he should bide his time.