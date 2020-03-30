<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Inter coach José Mourinho, currently in charge of Premier League side Tottenham, named his dream starting eleven, but only included one Inter player, according to a report from today’s paper edition of the Spanish newspaper Marca.

The report details how the Portuguese coach, who won the Treble with Inter in the 2009/10 season, picked a large selection of former Chelsea players, but no players from Manchester United and only one player from the Nerazzurri. The Inter player picked by Mourinho was Argentine legend Javier Zanetti, who spent 19 years playing for the Milanese club before working as an executive for the team.





The Portuguese coach won two league titles with the Nerazzurri, as well as a Coppa Italia, a Supercoppa Italiana and the Champions League.

Here is Mourinho’s ideal starting eleven (4-4-2): Petr Cech; Javier Zanetti, John Terry, Ricardo Carvalho, William Gallas; Claude Makelele, Frank Lampard, Mesut Ozil, Eden Hazard; Cristiano Ronaldo, Didier Drogba.