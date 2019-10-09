<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Jose Mourinho is reportedly ‘monitoring’ the situation at struggling Tottenham as he plots a return to management.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United boss has been without a club since being sacked at Old Trafford in December, as he awaits an opportunity to return with a club he believes can challenge for major honours.

According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham are one of the clubs Mourinho would consider, and the 56-year-old is believed to be keeping a close eye on the club with uncertainty surrounding the future of boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Spurs have endured a difficult start to the new season, exiting the Carabao Cup at the hands of League Two Colchester before suffering humiliating defeats to Bayern Munich and Brighton over the past week.

Pochettino is contracted to Tottenham until 2023 and the club currently have no plans to sack the Argentine, though speculation has emerged that he could opt to leave the club having grown frustrated with their inability to compete.

Manchester United and Real Madrid have previously shown an interest in the 47-year-old, however the latter could also prove to be an option for a potential Mourinho return.

Mourinho previously spent three years in charge at the Bernabeu, winning the La Liga title in 2012, and remains a popular figure at the club and on good terms with president Florentino Perez.

The Spanish giants have began the new season in indifferent form, though manager Zinedine Zidane is expected to be given time to improve their fortunes.