Roma coach, Jose Mourinho has tipped new Barcelona signing, Memphis Depay to shine in La Liga.

Depay joined Barcelona from Lyon on a free transfer after running down his contract with the Ligue 1 club.

He is the fourth player to join the Spanish side this summer, following Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia, who were both signed after leaving Manchester City, and Emerson Royal.

Speaking with talkSPORT, Mourinho stated that the Dutch player’s style of play has matured and will storm the Spanish League with superb performance.

"He is a really good professional. People can look at him and probably think he's a party boy," new Roma coach Mourinho told talkSPORT. "I think he got this maturity in Lyon which is sometimes what players need.





“Sometimes they can go too early to the biggest clubs where they are not ready to cope with it. Where they are not ready to understand that in the biggest clubs there are internal competition, that you can not play all the time. That there are fantastic players to fight with you for a position. They can lose a little sense of reality and become a bit childish. Which is what happened.

“So when he decided to go to Lyon it was a great move for him and now he goes to Barcelona with maturity, with a good football age and I believe the Barcelona culture of football will help him also to level up in this important part of his career. But good memories of him and I repeat – he was a good professional.”