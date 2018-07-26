Jose Mourinho has revealed Matteo Darmian wants to leave Manchester United, but says the club will not sell the defender unless they receive a good offer.

The right-back captained United as they won a penalty shootout against AC Milan in the International Champions Cup on Thursday. However, he has been heavily linked with a return to Italy amid reports Juventus, Inter and Napoli are interested.

After making just eight Premier League appearances in 2017-18, the Italy international does not expect to remain at Old Trafford beyond this summer.

But Mourinho insists the club will be demanding a fair price.

“[Darmian was given the captaincy] because he is a fantastic guy in my two years and with Mr [Louis] van Gaal before me,” he told reporters.

“He is the kind of guy who is always ready to give what he has, he grew up in AC Milan and to play against his child club and be captain in a friendly has a nice meaning.

“Matteo wants to leave and I think when a player wants to leave, if the right offer arrives you have to try to be human and let the player follow his instinct but not at any price. And, until now, the offers we got for Matteo are not even close to being accepted.”

Darmian’s departure would, however, leave United slim in options at right-back because of the fitness issues currently hindering the team, leaving Mourinho worried over the potential loss.

“Antonio Valencia is injured and he will be injured for the beginning of the Premier League, Diogo Dalot is also in a recovering phase, he will not be ready for beginning of Premier League,” he added.

“Ashley Young is a possibility to play right-back, but is on holiday. I don’t know if he fancies to be back for that and put himself to be available for the team or stay on holiday.

“Victor Lindelof is a possibility, he is not a right-back but is a possibility, he starts training next Monday. I will send people to Manchester to train with Victor, it makes no sense for him to come to the United States.

“So if Matteo leaves he leaves because the right offer arrives and if he stays, yes you are right, he can be important for us.”