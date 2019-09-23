<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Jose Mourinho has said Manchester United is worse than when he was the manager of the club, saying the club would finish in sixth position this season.

According to Mourinho “I was sacked – probably deservedly because the final responsibility comes as a manager – but the sad reality is they’re worse than before.

United on Sunday lost 2-0 to West Ham in a domestic league encounter with goals from Andriy Yamoralenko and Aaron Cresswell.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team are now eight on the leg log following the loss to the Hammers at the London Stadium.

And Mourinho believes his former side will not make it to the Champions League next term.

He said United have become poorer since he left them (he was sacked in December 2018).

“They are far (from the top two),” he told Skysports. “It’s difficult for me to answer.

“For two seasons I could feel lots of positives things; obviously the third season was not good enough.

“Maybe people think that I’m enjoying the situation but I’m not. I have people at the club that I love and I have a lot of respect for the fans.

“I think they are going to be really in trouble to get not just into the top four but the top six. It’s with a sad feeling that I say that.” Mourinho said.