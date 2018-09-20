Jose Mourinho has told his Manchester United players to put on a show when they return to Old Trafford this weekend to repay the fans for their support following the dismal defeat to Tottenham.

United have not played at home since the 3-0 loss to Spurs at the end of August but have bounced back with three straight wins on the road against Burnley, Watford and Young Boys.

The string of positive results has got the season back on track but, ahead of Wolves’ visit to Old Trafford on Saturday, Mourinho said his players still have a debt to pay to their home support.

“Old Trafford was amazing with us on a defeat and now they are waiting for us after three away matches,” Mourinho told MUTV.

“Three victories away from home where the team showed the character, personality, desire and commitment — we show all of that in these three matches.

“So I think Old Trafford has reasons to be waiting for us with a good feeling against a good opponent.”

After promotion from the Championship last season, Wolves have started their Premier League campaign with just one defeat in their first five matches to sit ninth in the table.

Their rise has been masterminded by super-agent Jorge Mendes, who counts Mourinho as a client, and the United boss should know better than most what threat Wolves pose.

United will have just one full day to prepare after returning to Manchester from Switzerland on Thursday morning — a break from their usual routine of flying back the immediately after European games — and the players will have to recover quickly from the rigours of playing on a plastic pitch.

“They are an opponent that comes with a feeling of success because they had huge success last season in the Championship,” he said.

“They are doing well in the Premier League so it will be a difficult match for us but I know Old Trafford is going to be behind the boys.”