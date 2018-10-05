



Jose Mourinho has said Manchester United’s dismal run of form is “unacceptable” but insists his players are better than they are showing.

United have gone four games without a win and have not recorded a victory at Old Trafford since Aug. 10. Failure to beat Newcastle at home on Saturday would extend their winless run at Old Trafford to five games for the first time since 1990.

And asked at a news conference on Friday whether he accepted those statistics were not good enough, he replied: “Yes, I accept.”

During a prickly meeting with reporters the United manager was asked for the reasons behind his team’s poor form.

“For many different reasons,” he said, before refusing to expand on what they are.

In total, the broadcast section of the press conference lasted three-and-a-half minutes, with the under-pressure United manager answering five of the six questions put to him.

Mourinho also confirmed Ashley Young is available for Saturday’s visit of Newcastle but Marcos Rojo, Ander Herrera and Jesse Lingard remain absent.