.responsive_ads_xi { width: 300px; height: 250px; } @media(min-width: 768px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 468px; height: 60px; } } @media(min-width: 1019px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 640px; height: 80px; } } @media(min-width: 1140px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 696px; height: 86px; } }

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says “some care more than others” at the club after his side’s failure to win any of their past three games.

In their last two league games United have drawn with Wolves and lost to West Ham, slipping to 10th in the Premier League table as a result.

They were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Championship side Derby.

Asked if he was worried about his position if the side’s poor form continued, Mourinho replied: “No.”

Mourinho was speaking before United play Valencia in a Champions League group match on Tuesday.

“What I can do to improve things I do, and I will improve the things that depend on me and my work,” he said.