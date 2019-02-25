



Manchester City know how to capitalise on every detail in a game, including trying to influence referees, according to Jose Mourinho.

Pep Guardiola’s men secured their second trophy of the season with a penalty shoot-out win over Mourinho’s former club Chelsea in the EFL Cup final on Sunday.

They remain in contention for the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in what has thus far been another impressive season.

Speaking on DAZN on Sunday, Mourinho discussed how City were able to manage every last detail in a game, including trying to impact referees.

“City are a team that knows everything,” he said.

“And when I say it knows everything, it knows how to exploit all the little things in games that only experienced teams with smart people, with many kilometres in their legs at this very high level, know how to control.

“Trying to get a yellow here or a yellow here in groups of players, three or four, around the referees trying to influence a decision.

“It is a team that plays football as well as it does so well this management of small details that ends up being important.”