Former Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, has disclosed that he loves what Barcelona striker, Luis Suarez did against his former club, Liverpool, during Barca’s Champions League semi-final first leg 3-0 win against the Reds on Wednesday.

Luis Suarez scored the first goal for Barcelona in the first half before Lionel Messi scored a brace in the second half to give Ernesto Valverde’s side all three points against the Reds at Camp Nou.

The Uruguay international celebrated his goal and also clashed with Liverpool defender, Andrew Robertson, during the encounter.

Mourinho has now praised Saurez for forgetting throughout the duration of the match that he once played for Liverpool.

“Luis did something which is good and I love it. For this 90 minutes he forgot that he played for Liverpool,” Mourinho told RT.

“The only thing he was focused on was that match, his job, go to the final, win the Champions League.”

Mourinho added: “He scored a goal, celebrated the goal, he was fighting people, players he probably loves, players who are probably on the phone [to him].

“Incredible, incredible attitude. Messi is phenomenal, but to have next to him that kind of player, that can – it’s not the word I want to use – do the dirty work. But it’s not dirty, it’s important work, and on top of that work, the goal is phenomenal.”