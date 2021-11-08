Jose Mourinho no longer ‘untouchable’ at Roma

Jose Mourinho’s position at Roma is now no longer ‘untouchable’ as it was some weeks ago.

This comes from La Gazzetta dello Sport, who talk about the views of certain former Roma players and journalists, claiming that while the club trust in the Portuguese, there is an acceptance that some things do need to change to bring about a change in the club’s form.

Roma have won just a single game out of their last six outings and they lost to Venezia on Sunday, having failed to beat Bodo Glimt in the UEFA Conference League.