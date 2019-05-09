<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Jose Mourinho believes either Jurgen Klopp or Mauricio Pochettino can win the Champions League trophy.

“I will be in trouble in the final because I like Mauricio and Jurgen very, very much and I think they both deserve to win a trophy!” he told beIN Sport.

Both Liverpool and Tottenham will play in the final on June 1 after overturning incredible deficits against Barcelona and Ajax respectively in the semis.

The Reds humbled Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield, cancelling the Catalan giants 3-0 semi- final first leg lead, whilst Spurs came from a 3-0 down on aggregate to eliminate Ajax via the away goals rule.

It means a tantalising 10th meeting between two of the Premier League’s most proactive coaches; a head-to-head which Klopp leads 4-1.

Whoever wins will secure a first major honour as manager of their respective club.

Klopp is also eyeing Premier League glory this Sunday provided if he can pip Manchester City to the title.

The first three, all coming in the Premier League, ended in a stalemate (0-0, 1-1, 1- 1). In fact, their first game on October 17, 2015, was Klopp’s inaugural match as Reds boss.

2019 Champions League final: Five things to know…

It will be the second all-English final after Man Utd v Chelsea in 2008.

This will be Spurs Champions League final whilst Liverpool have reached their ninth

A win for Spurs sees them become the sixth club to win all of UEFA’s three major trophies after Juventus, Bayern Munich, Ajax, Chelsea and Man Utd.

Liverpool can move to within one of AC Milan’s seven European Cups with both trailing Real Madrid (13).

Klopp has beaten Pochettino four times in nine previous meetings with the latter winning just once.