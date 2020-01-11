<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Jose Mourinho was faced with three difficult contractual situations when arriving at Tottenham: Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen and Christian Eriksen. Toby Alderweireld ended speculation over his future by signing a new contract with Spurs until 2023, and the Spurs boss wants Vertonghen and Eriksen to follow in his footsteps.

The ex-Liverpool and Spurs star, Danny Murphy, in an exclusive interview, said he believes not renewing the contracts of these important players is one of the reasons why Tottenham isn’t performing as well this season.

“The age of letting players run their contracts down to the final year hasn’t helped and can’t be allowed to continue. They could potentially lose three massive players next season in Eriksen, Alderweireld and Vertonghen, which isn’t great for the club but can also annoy the players sitting on the bench. If you see a player getting ahead of you in the team, but they’re leaving the next transfer window, then you start to ask questions about your future at the club.”





Mourinho seems to be agreeing with Murphy as he has made it a priority to renew the contracts of all three. Both Eriksen and Vertonghen have less than a year remaining on their current deals and are yet to agree on extensions. When asked if he wanted Vertonghen to follow his team-mate by signing a new deal, the Portuguese manager replied the following:

“Yes. Can I say more? No. I think a player will sign a contract when the club wants, when the player wants, when the family wants, and when the agent wants. If one of these parts doesn’t want it is very difficult to make it happen unless the player changes agent and gets an agent who also wants.”

When asked about the current situation with Eriksen, Mourinho added, “The only thing I will tell you about Christian is that I would like him to sign a new contract.”

Like Vertonghen, Eriksen will be able to enter negotiations with European clubs in January over a free transfer next summer. It is understood Alderweireld’s wage has been trebled from £50,000-a-week to £150,000. So, probably Tottenham will have to use the same tactics to also convince Vertonghen and Eriksen to stay longer in London. Offering higher wages does represent a shift in policy from owner Daniel Levy as he has always been reluctant to pay high wages.