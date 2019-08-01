<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has issued transfer warning to the Blues directors, according to report.

Mourinho has told the club not to sell Kurt Zouma to any suitors as he is convinced by the quality of the big centre defender.

“Chelsea need a central defender? Kurt Zouma!” he told Sky Sports. “You do not need to buy anyone, do not need to spend money. Zouma! He is the champion of England, he played for Chelsea, played for Stoke City and for Everton in the Premier League, played for the French team.

“He is your player, he was on-loan, where to buy a player who is better than him? You already have him.”

Chelsea won Red Bull Salzburg with a scoreline of 5-3 on Wednesday.