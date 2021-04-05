



Jose Mourinho insists his desire to win trophies is ‘not an ego thing’ following comments from Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Solskjaer made headlines last month after explaining why he thinks trophies can be an ‘ego thing’ for managers, insisting that league position is a truer indication of progress when assessing a side’s fortunes and progress.

Mourinho has seen his Tottenham side fade after a bright start to the Premier League season with Spurs currently fifth in the division and chasing Champions League football, though the north London side have the chance to end a 13-year wait for silverware in this month’s Carabao Cup final.

Mourinho has seemingly dismissed Solskjaer’s comments and insists it is simply his ‘nature’ to target success and trophies.





“Of course I have a dream with Spurs,” he told Canal+

“But first of all I have a challenge to myself, which is to try to win a trophy with every club. Some guys think that it is an ego thing, it is not an ego thing.

“It is more than that, it is the way that I was raised, it is the way that I grew up and it is the way where even being, I am sorry for the word, a s*** football player, always trying to win even at my level. And this is my nature.

“So I would love to do that, that’s the challenge. But you need time, and it looks like for some reason the football world thinks everyone deserves time, But I never deserve time. I have to do it like this.”