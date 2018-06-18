Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has joked that Iceland are such a physically strong team because they ate meat for breakfast as babies.

The Scandinavian country who are making their debut at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia surprised many to claim a 1-1 draw against two-time winners Argentina.

And Mourinho hailed the Icelandic players for their performance against the South Americans.

“Absolutely fantastic also was the commitment, the spirit, the strength [displayed by Iceland],” Mourinho told RT.

“I think since they were babies they were eating a lot of meat on breakfast.

“A lot of them were very, very strong and very, very fit and I think the football that they play is perfectly adapted to the way that they are.”

Iceland will face the Super Eagles of Nigeria in their next game on Friday mat the Volgograd Stadium.