



Hugo Lloris and Tottenham team-mate Son Heung-min nearly came to blows as the duo had to be separated at half-time of Monday’s 1-0 victory over Everton.

The two engaged in a very animated shouting match as the clubs headed to the dressing room but Lloris insisted after the match that everyone has already moved on from the incident.

“It just belongs to the changing room – outside you can say whatever you want,” he told Sky Sports.

“What happened between me and Sonny is part of football sometimes. There’s no problem. At the end of the game, you could see we were more than happy.

“[It was related to] a chance [for Richarlison] a few seconds before half-time. But it’s part of football – we move on.”





As for manager José Mourinho, he described the confrontation as ‘beautiful’ and believes it will benefit Tottenham going forward.

“It’s beautiful. It’s probably as a consequence of our meetings,” he said.

“If you want to blame someone for that, it’s me. I was critical of my boys – they were not critical enough with themselves. I asked them to be more demanding of each other.

“Son is an amazing kid, everybody likes Son but the captain told him you have to do more and give more to the team.

“It’s something needed for the team to grow up – to grow up you need big personalities. When you have that reaction I had no doubts.”

With the victory, Tottenham moved into eighth place and will now prepare for their Thursday clash with Bournemouth.