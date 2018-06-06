Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is hoping Serbia make an early exit from the World Cup so Nemanja Matic can have a holiday.

Mourinho has predicted Brazil and Switzerland will qualify from Group E so Matic, who will be part of Serbia’s squad in Russia, can have an extended break before the new season.

“It’s very difficult, I don’t want to be emotional but I have to be,” the Portuguese coach told RT. “I want my players to win but I also want my players to go on holiday.

“I need Matic to go on holiday so Switzerland to finish second. I’m sorry Nemanja but you need a holiday.”

Matic made 48 appearances in all competitions in his first season at Old Trafford, second only to Romelu Lukaku.

United leave for their preseason tour of the United States on July 15 — the day of the World Cup final.

With 12 of his players featuring in Russia — including new signing Fred — Mourinho faces the prospect of preparing for the new season without the bulk of his first-team squad.

The Premier League campaign will kick off on Saturday, August 11.