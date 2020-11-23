Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho believes his star man Harry Kane is surrounded by the ideal pieces.
Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho believes his star man Harry Kane is surrounded by the ideal pieces.

Kane has been in scintillating form this season, not only as a goalscorer but a creator.

He managed his ninth assist of the Premier League season, to go with seven goals, in a 2-0 win over Manchester City.


“He’s a fantastic player. When the puzzle around him is perfect for him he’s a fantastic player,” the Spurs head coach told a news conference.

“Maybe he will be responsible for you and fans and people that love football, maybe he will change the way people look to a striker.

“He is fantastic and he very much represents the spirit of the team.”

