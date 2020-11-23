Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho believes his star man Harry Kane is surrounded by the ideal pieces.

Kane has been in scintillating form this season, not only as a goalscorer but a creator.

He managed his ninth assist of the Premier League season, to go with seven goals, in a 2-0 win over Manchester City.





“He’s a fantastic player. When the puzzle around him is perfect for him he’s a fantastic player,” the Spurs head coach told a news conference.

“Maybe he will be responsible for you and fans and people that love football, maybe he will change the way people look to a striker.

“He is fantastic and he very much represents the spirit of the team.”