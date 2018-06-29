Manchester United have ended speculation surrounding Marouane Fellaini’s status by handing the Belgium midfielder a new contract.

Fellaini was linked with moves to AC Milan and Arsenal as his contract with United was due to end in June.

“Manchester United is delighted to announce that Marouane Fellaini has signed a new contract which will keep him at the club until June 2020, with the option to extend for a further year,” United announced on their official website on Friday.

“Fellaini, 30, joined United in 2013 and has made 156 appearances and scored 20 goals. During his time at the club he has won the FA Cup, EFL Cup, UEFA Europa League and Community Shield.”

Fellaini, who is in Russia with the Belgium squad for the 2018 World Cup, said: “I am pleased to be continuing my journey as a Manchester United player. I made this decision because I am very happy here. Also, I feel like this team, under Jose, still has a lot we want to achieve.

“I would like to say a special thank you to Jose for the faith he has always shown in me. My focus now is on the World Cup and I am looking forward to a successful season ahead.”

United manager Jose Mourinho said: “I am very happy Marouane is staying with us.

“I always believed in his desire to stay with the club and I am delighted that he has signed a new contract.”