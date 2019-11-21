<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Jose Mourinho has handed Tottenham Hotspur three-man shortlist for the January transfer market, according to report.

The report in the Independent says Mourinho has made it clear that he wants three players, the top of the list is Sporting Lisbon playmaker Bruno Fernandes – who has been a long-term target for Spurs under Mauricio Pochettino.

But the report also claims Mourinho wants Spurs to try to sign Benfica star Ruben Dias and also Manchester United outcast Nemanja Matic.

Tottenham Hotspur wants Fernandes as a replacement for Christian Eriksen in a bid to add creativity to their game.