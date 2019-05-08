<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho has paid special tribute to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after the Reds completed a stunning comeback against Barcelona on Tuesday.

Liverpool reached the Champions League final at the expense of Barcelona who threw away their commanding 3-0 advantage.

Midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum scored twice in quick succession in the second half to level the tie overall before Origi struck with 11 minutes remaining to seal Liverpool’s 4-0 victory.

Mourinho, who had aimed plenty of digs at Klopp during their rivalry in the Premier League, said that the German coach has been integral to Liverpool’s success.

“I didn’t expect it, I said impossible is nothing, I said if it’s possible, Anfield is one of the places to make the impossible be possible,” Mourinho told beIN Sports.

“But I have to say that for me, this has one name – Jurgen.

“I think this is not about tactics, this is not about philosophy, this is about heart and soul, and a fantastic empathy he created with this group of players.

“They had the risk of finishing a fantastic season without anything to celebrate, and now they are one step from being European champions.

“I think Jurgen deserves, you know, the work they are doing in Liverpool is fantastic.

“But I think this is about him, this is a reflection of his personality, don;t give up, a fighting spirit, every playing giving everything.

“He’s not crying because he’s missing a player, he’s not crying because they are playing 50 or 60 matches per season.

“Other coaches in other leagues they are crying, saying their players are playing too many matches when they play 30 or 35 matches

“Everything I think today is about Jurgen’s mentality.

“I just hope that Jurgen wins the Champions League finally.

“Because he lost already two Champions League finals and also a Europa League final.

“I think he deserves to make it happen. Because the work is fantastic.”