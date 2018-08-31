Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says he will be “one of the greatest managers in the world” even if he does not win the Premier League at the club.

United have lost two of their first three league games, their worst start to a season since 1992-93.

Defending his record, the 55-year-old said he was “the only manager to win titles in Italy, Spain and England”.

He also said finishing second in the top flight last season was “one of his greatest achievements”.

“I had great success last season and that’s probably what you don’t want to admit,” the Portuguese added.

“Two seasons ago we had a fantastic season because we won the Europa League. We won it because it was our level. We are the last team in England to win a European competition.

“I’m the only manager to win eight titles in Italy, Spain and England – not small titles – and my second place last season was one of my greatest achievements.”