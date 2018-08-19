Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he has been delighted with his two Brazilian players, Fred and Andreas Pereira, so far this season.

Fred, a £52 million signing from Shakhtar Donetsk this summer, recovered from injury to make his Premier League debut in the 2-1 win over Leicester last week and Mourinho insists the 25-year-old is settling in well.

“I think Fred, already with only 70/75 minutes at Old Trafford, I think people already like him,” he told MUTV. “People can already feel his positive influence on the team and on the style of football that the team wants to play.

“When we brought him here, we knew he could influence the dynamic because he could attract other people to follow him in the way he thinks football and the way he likes to play football. So we are really happy. And a part of that is his character, he’s a good guy to have around, a funny guy and a guy who always has a smile on his face.

“He doesn’t speak good English but he speaks with everyone and understands everyone and they understand him. He’s a really, really good guy and he brought new music to the place because we were a bit tired of [David] De Gea and Ashley Young’s music all the time!

Pereira also made his full Premier League debut against Leicester and is set to retain his place against Brighton on Sunday. Mourinho accepted the midfielder had made the right decision in forcing a loan move to Valencia last summer, despite the fact he wanted him to stay at Old Trafford only for the Belgian-born Brazilian youth international to engineer a temporary deal with the La Liga side on deadline day.

Back at United this season, the 22-year-old’s progress — including a call-up to the full Brazil squad — has led Mourinho to change his mind.

“I think with Andreas it was a good process for him,” he said. “If he stayed here last season probably what is happening now to him could probably happen one season ago. But the decision to have one more loan was not a bad decision, especially from a human point of view.

“By the football point of view, he could probably even have had a better evolution here than he had at Valencia. But by the human point of view I see he has become more of a man.”