Jose Mourinho fears that Tottenham’s transfer kitty will be hit in the summer, according to The Sun.

The Portuguese took over from Mauricio Pochettino midway through the season and has seen a few new faces join in January.

However, this season has been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. Most of the top football leagues across Europe have been halted as countries fight the pandemic.

The coronavirus could also have an effect later on in the year, with Mourinho fearing he won’t have a lot of cash to spend in the transfer window.

Mourinho was warned he wouldn’t have a lot of money to spend when he took over at the club, however, the boss wants to sign more players in the summer.

There is no clarity on when the Premier League will resume. The situation in the UK has to improve before any football is played again.





The report claims that Spurs could sell a few stars but the likes of Harry Kane will not be allowed to leave. Kane is one of the best strikers in England and losing him would be a huge blow.

Tanguy Ndombele could be one player who could be sold, with Barcelona keen on the France international.

However, Ndombele only joined at the start of this campaign and the Frenchman has the potential to be a world-beater.

Tottenham made some big moves at the start of the season but our performances haven’t been great this season. We sit outside the Champions League places currently, and have been knocked out of all cup competitions.

A top-four finish would be a great salvage job by Mourinho, and it will be interesting to see how things take place in the coming weeks.