Jose Mourinho says he plans to be back coaching in July.

The former Manchester United boss has been working as a commentator since being sacked by the Premier League side in December.

Mourinho has maintained that he would be back on the bench soon and now says he made the decision to sit it out until the summer from the moment United let him go.

He also claims he’ll be back on the bench in July working a project that intrigues him.

“I have a lot of qualities and one of them is to respect other clubs and their management,” Mourinho told French radio station RMC. “I have never spoken like ‘this club wanted me, they contacted me.’

“When I left Manchester United in December, I immediately took the decision I want to work from summer. I hope to be back to work in July in a project I really like.”

Bruno Genesio stepping down at Lyon brought about a number of links to the French side back in April, but a number of high-profile positions are expected to come open this summer.

It was confirmed on Friday that Juventus would be searching for a new manager, with the club announcing that Massimiliano Allegri would not be returning to Turin for next season.

It was gathered that Bayern Munich will sack Niko Kovac, despite the German side still being in the running for a domestic double this season.

Mourinho’s former club Chelsea also have yet to make a decision on the future of Maurizio Sarri.

The 56-year-old has not specifically said he would only return to manage a side expected to contend for titles, leaving plenty of options open to resume his career.

His time at Manchester United may have been a sour spell, however, as he left amid rows with several players, most notably Paul Pogba, leaving him less enthusiastic about his time at Old Trafford than he has been about other stops along the way.

“It’s difficult for me to talk about Manchester,” he said. “I can’t talk about them in the same joy and freedom as I talk about other clubs.”