Speaking in today’s press conference ahead of their FA Cup third round clash with Middlesbrough, Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has admitted to being uncertain about Christian Eriksen’s future with the club.

“I do not know if he will go away in January. He can now reach an agreement with another club and join them at the end of the season but another option for him is to leave in January. Another possibility is that he will stay,” he said.

Eriksen’s deal with the north London club is due to expire at the end of the season and Inter are among a host of clubs to have taken an interest in signing him. Real Madrid, Paris Saint Germain and Manchester United are all also believed to be interested.

The 27-year-old Danish international, according to some reports anyway, wishes to leave the Premier League outfit for a new challenge after six and a half years with them.