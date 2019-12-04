<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Jose Mourinho has put an end to Tottenham Hotspurs’ interest in Manchester United target Bruno Fernandes, according to report.

Fernandes has been a top target for top European clubs in the last summer with the likes of Manchester and Real Madrid linked with his signature.

Real Madrid board favors a move for Fernandes but Zinedine Zidane wants Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and the Red Devils directors see the Portuguese midfielder as a replacement for Pogba.

Tottenham was also keen on signing the red hot midfielder from Sporting Lisbon as an ideal replacement for wantaway Christian Eriksen but Spurs was unable to sign the 25-year-old, who recently signed a new contract with the Portuguese side that saw his release clause hit £85million.

Speaking to Sport TV, Mourinho said: ‘We are a different club at this level.

‘We are not a club that is going to make big transfers in the market, nor is it going towards players who are already developed or at a certain level of expectation, also economically.

‘I would definitely say no because Bruno (Fernandes) is a player of a level and value that is not for us.’

Fernandes’ new contract, a four-year deal sees his release clause jump from £65m up to £85m with Sporting.

The free-scoring midfielder has scored 11 goals in 19 appearances for Sporting this season.