Jose Mourinho becomes the second-highest-paid manager in the world following his new £15million deal with Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday evening.

The Portuguese manager is only behind Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola in the ranking with the new deal with the Lilywhite took him to the second spot on the game’s highest earners.

Mourinho is a top-notch manager having won 25 trophies in his career as a manager earn almost double of what Spurs paid Pochettino.

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone is in the third position, he earns £13m-a-year having been in charge of Atletico Madrid since 2011.

Rafael Benitez earns £11.5m per season with Dalian Yifang that placed him on the fourth position while Fabio Cannavaro earns £10m at Guangzhou Evergrande.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane shares the fifth spot with Cannavaro, he earns £10m per season at Real Madrid.

Antonio Conte comes next with his £9m-a-season salary at Inter Milan.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Thomas Tuchel is paid £8m per season, Barcelona Ernesto Valverde earns £8m per season while Liverpool Jurgen Klopp earns £7m-a-year salary.